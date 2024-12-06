Wayne-Westland Community Schools bouncing back to normal operations after cyber attack

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne-Westland Community Schools is starting to see a semblance of normalcy after a district-wide cyber attack that shut down internet and phone access.

Internet was partially restored Friday, and teachers at Davis Hick's Elementary were visibly grateful.

“Teachers are resilient we’ve been through much worse,” said teacher Malarie Wludyka.

Administration and teachers started their day Tuesday with the surprise news that they would have to adjust lesson plans.

"It was one of those where buses were already rolling, and then you find out that the internet has gone down, so kids were already on the way,” said interim superintendent Jenny Curry.

But that decision was met with some frustration for parents who spoke out to WXYZ Thursday. Some pulled their kids.

Curry says she felt they made the right choice.

"I think that we as a core team really truly felt that the moves that we’re making and that we continue to make are the right ones with students' and staff's interest in mind. So knowing that, there’s always gonna be people that question us, there's always going to be people that feel that we are not doing the right thing, but meeting daily, constantly reflecting, how can we get better, we've definitely learned from it. If it happens again, which I hope it does not, we're going to be more ready," said Curry.

Curry added that despite parents' concerns, schools were secure, exterior doors remained locked, and learning still happened.

"We thought, why close? We knew that buildings were secure. We knew that we have one of the best staffs around, so student learning can still happen. We're still able to give students breakfast and lunch while they're here," said Curry.

She also feels the district communicated well with parents through email and the ClassDoJo app.

Tuesday was also when Davis Hicks experienced a soft lockdown because of a nearby police incident outside the school. Principal Matthew Furca says it was over in less than 40 minutes and taken as a precautionary measure.

The same day, a high school in the district received a possible threat that closed the school Wednesday.

"It was just, you know, one of those where sometimes you get, I'm gonna call it the perfect storm, two things happen at once, right, so we just made that decision," said Curry.

Furca said they were able to communicate with teachers with cell phones, using hot spots and opening the doors manually throughout the week.

"We very much ran our ship like normal. Instruction happened. Breakfast and lunch happened. Safety happened. It was a tiny inconvenience in the grand scheme of themes," said Furca. "I think sometimes people worry because it's their kids, and I always tell my parents, I expect you to worry about your kids, but know that I'm here to make sure your kids are safe."

Executive Director of Technology and Innovation Daryl Bebee said the investigation of what happened and why is still ongoing. So far, they believe no student data was breached.

They are still working to completely restore phones.

