Woman with disability gets results after firing off email to Airport Authority about seating

METRO AIRPORT (WXYZ) — On Instagram, it's clear Alexandra Ayaub not only loves fashion but also being an advocate for people with disabilities.

And she recently shared the joy of having made a difference at Detroit Metro Airport

"They answered the email right away," Alexandra shared with her followers in a video she posted to Instagram. commending the Airport Authority for taking swift action by installing new seating in the tram areas.

Alexandra, who was born with a disability, called it a "great lesson on how to do accessibility."

It all started in late December when Alexandra and her husband were traveling to California for the Rose Bowl.

Alexandra had noticed before that there was no place to sit in the tram area, but this time, she thought she'd take some action and fired off an email to the airport about the need for a place for people with disabilities, the elderly, or parents traveling with kids and carry-on luggage to sit down, even if just for a short time while waiting for the tram.

"Four minutes is a long time for me to stand and I know for a lot of others as well. But it was just, this time, something ignited in me, like I've had enough," Alexandra told 7 Action News.

In her email, she wrote, "My elderly father has also mentioned that there is nowhere to sit down during his wait for the tram and what a struggle that is. There seems to be plenty of room for a simple solution, which would be benches or other seating in the tram waiting area. I would love to discuss this with someone and see if I can be of any service in making the airport a bit more accessible in this area."

Alexandra said her email got a quick response from someone letting her know that they were looking into the matter. And then came the phone call from the airport's accessibility team.

"They said we just want to say thank you so much. We walk the airport all day long and this went right over our heads because none of us are disabled or have a need for this kind of service," said Alexandra, recalling the conversation.

And she knows the difference accessibility makes. Even when she was a young child, growing up in Troy, Alexandra's elementary school didn't even have a ramp so she was forced to enter the school through the boiler room.

And after recently hearing that the seating had been installed at Detroit Metro Airport, Alexandra said she was so happy, she cried.

A spokesperson for the Airport Authority sent the following statement to 7 Action News:

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport places a premium on customer experience and service. Upon learning of Alexandra’s concerns, our team responded immediately by adding seating in the north, central and south Tram platforms in the McNamara Terminal for our customers’ convenience.

Alexandra also encourages others to keep an eye out for any place where people of all ages could benefit from added or improved accessibility.

"We have to be looking out for one another. So if you are out there and you see a store where it doesn't look like a wheelchair could get in or get through, send an email, talk to a manager," she said. "You might need it in the future and you're going to be happy that people were advocating on your behalf, long before you ever needed it."