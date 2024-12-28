Wyandotte woman warns other pet owners after her dog is mauled by coyotes

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The heartbreaking death of a pet has a Wyandotte woman speaking out about the dangers of coyotes around your furry loved ones.

Michelle Konyha's 14-year-old rat terrier mix, Bebe, was attacked by two coyotes early Friday morning, and now she wants others to know the risks.

Bebe has been a staple of Konyha's life for over a decade.

"I don’t have kids, I know dogs are not people, but she was like a kid for me," she said.

WXYZ Michelle Konyha

Konyha was getting ready for work Friday around 6:00 a.m., letting Bebe and their brand new dog Stella out, as she usually does. She went inside to grab the rest of her things when she heard strange noises coming from the train tracks right next to her home.

"I heard Stella whining at the door, which she never does. She never wants to come inside," she said. "Then I heard Bebe yelp, and I looked out the door; I went outside, and I saw what looked like two large dogs.”

Those two large dogs turned out to be two coyotes that got away with Bebe.

Michelle Konyha Bebe

Downriver Animal Control, which oversees Wyandotte,says they've received inquiries about coyotes and provide the following tips:



Accompany your pets outside, especially at dawn and dusk

Never leave your pets, especially small dogs, unattended outside

Avoid dense brushy areas or paths near abandoned properties while walking your pet

"Just be aware, go out with them, get an air horn," Konyha said.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, coyote breeding season begins in January and lasts until March, so residents are more likely to see and hear coyotes during this time, which is why right now, being extra vigilant is more important than ever.

"I know coyotes need a spot in the world too, but I just would’ve liked to know they were there and maybe have them find a home somewhere else," Konyha said.

If a coyote is causing immediate danger, residents should contact the Wyandotte Police Department. However, beyond emergency situations, the police department is not involved in trapping or handling coyotes.