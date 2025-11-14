Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Relative of victim in McDonald's fatal stabbing returns to courthouse with knives

A 26-year-old Eastpointe woman is locked up on a $25 million bond after being charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the stabbing death of her manager at McDonalds.
(WXYZ) — The preliminary hearing for the woman charged in the fatal stabbing of another woman at an Eastpointe McDonald's in July was disrupted on Friday after a family member of the victim left the courthouse and returned with two knives, attorneys say.

We're told the family member left the courtroom at Eastpointe District Court as the hearing was underway and retrieved two knives before being tackled by police when she reentered the courthouse.

The family member is now in custody. After other family members of the victim were escorted out of the courtroom, the suspect was returned so the hearing could resume.

Afeni Badu Muhammad, a 26-year-old from Eastpointe, is accused of fatally stabbing her manager at McDonald's, Jennifer Harris of Mt. Clemens, on July 10.

Muhammad is facing first-degree premeditated murder and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

