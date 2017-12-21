Remains of record-holding cats found after Farmington Hills house fire

Farmington Hills, MICHIGAN (WXYZ) - A Farmington Hills couple asked for your help searching for four cats that went missing after a fire destroyed their house. Now - the remains of the two record holding animals have been found.

On November 12th Will and Lauren Powers work up to a massive fire destroying their home on Quaker Valley Lane in Farmington Hills. Will refused to give up on finding his cats. Smoke overcame him. Rescue teams had to grab him and remove him from the fire to save his life.

RELATED:

Fire crews left doors open hoping the cats would get out.

Two of the cats that are World record holders are Cygnus, who had the longest tail and Arcturus who held the record for the tallest domestic cat. Brittney Powers says the titles gave the cats some fame. The cats even appeared on the national talk show Pickler and Ben recently. She managed cat social media for her brother and sister-in-law.

“They were just super cool and the fact they won these awards didn’t make them love them more. It was just extra special and now they got to share them with so many other people,” said Powers.

The Powers offered a $25 thousand reward for information that helped them find their cats.

Then unfortunately crews excavating the home found the remains of Arcturus and Cygnus.

“To find them in that last room after weeks of using heavy equipment to move things… It was just crushing,” said Powers.

The Powers family is asking the community to keep an eye out still for the two other cats that were in the house, Sirius and Yuki.

“If you see a Bengal cat or a Tabby with white mittens and white stockings, give us a call. Let us know. We will come find them and do whatever we can,” said Powers.

They have set up a website where you can send tips. It is www.starcatsDetroit.com.