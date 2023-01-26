Republican lawmakers, Oxford student react to Whitmer's State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time since 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave her State of the State address in person inside the chamber of the state capitol, projecting a strong Michigan.

“Michigan, the state of our state is: strong and ready to go,” she said.

She began her speech focusing on tax reforms, announcing a plan to roll back the retirement tax and expand the Working Families Tax Credit. They’re ideas Republicans are also pushing for but argue this version falls short

“She mentioned retirement tax cuts, I introduced a retirement tax cut, but she’s missing some of the specifics and currently, some of the Democrat plan stands in stark contrast to the Republican plan on the nuance of issues,” Rep. Andrew Beeler, R-Port Huron, said.

Much of her speech remained focused on economic issues, announcing a plan for pre-K for all, saying it would save families an average of $10,000 a year.

“Let’s expand our bipartisan preschool effort —the great start readiness program — so every 4-year-old in Michigan can access a free, public preschool education by the end of my second term,” Whitmer said.

The governor also mentioned roads, touting her success so far and work still ongoing. It’s an issue she ran on in 2018, and Republicans have been demanding action on ever since.

“I see so much of this is feel-good stuff that sound good but when you drill down into it, is not going to have the same impact she expressed tonight,” Republican Rep. Jim Runestead said.

As part of her public safety agenda and guns, the governor pushed for universal background checks, safe storage laws and red flag laws — something Dylan Morris, an Oxford school shooting survivor who founded an organization working for gun reform, was hoping to hear.

“It was great to hear the governor talk about certain gun reforms we need in the state of Michigan,” Morris said.

Former Oxford student Trent Myre was also in attendance. He’s the brother of Tate Myre, an Oxford student killed in the tragedy.

“It's good that they’re still remembering Oxford and they’re doing things to make it so things like this won't happen again. As 42 Strong, we take it as a mental health issue,” Trent Myre said.

Trent Myre is director of 42 Strong, an organization focused on mental health.

“We believe that this kid who did this had someone they could talk to, had a support system, this would have never happened,” Trent Myre said.

As the governor rapped up her speech, she highlighted Michigan’s hard work and grit as she and Republicans in the Legislature begin another four years under her leadership

“We don't need talking points, we need leadership. And I don't think she showed that tonight,” Beeler said.