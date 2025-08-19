GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A battle is brewing in Grosse Pointe Woods as the city considers rezoning an older medical office building to make way for high-end retail and dining establishments.

Some residents living near the proposed development on Mack Avenue are expressing concerns about the potential changes to their quiet neighborhood.

Residents divided over proposed rezoning for retail development in Grosse Pointe Woods

"It's scary not knowing if a chain restaurant could end up in that facility," John Dougherty said.

Dougherty lives right on the property line of the building that the city wants to rezone and worries about the impact on his quality of life.

"Our concern is that we would lose the business hours expected with an office building compared to a commercial building, which could be later in the evening, so we would lose our quiet spot, our peace," Dougherty said.

Christina Pitts, who has lived in Grosse Pointe Woods for over 30 years, shares similar concerns about preserving the character of the area.

"We believe there is a good use for this space that is not necessarily commercial," Pitts said. "I along with my neighbors in our community want to preserve the colonial Williamsburg traditional look."

Developer Justin Buccellato, who shared renderings of the proposed commercial retail spaces, believes the project would benefit the community.

"I feel like it would enhance the community. It would bring more life to the community," Buccellato said.

According to Buccellato, the current medical building is distressed, outdated and needs to be torn down. While he doesn't have any confirmed tenants for the proposed new commercial space yet, he says there is interest.

"We've had strong interest from a lot of high-end brands," Buccellato said.

The Grosse Pointe Woods City Council recently voted 4-3, with two members abstaining, to move forward to a second reading during the next city council meeting on Sept. 8.

Grosse Pointe Woods Mayor Arthur Bryant supports the development, saying it's what the area needs along Mack Avenue.

"Somebody will put up another facility. I just hope when that time comes that the people aren't dissatisfied with what's proposed the next time around," Bryant said.

However, residents like Pitts and Dougherty fear this zoning change could be the beginning of unwanted commercial development in their suburban community.

"Our concern is that if this gets zoned commercial, what's there to stop it from becoming vacant also," Dougherty said.

Pitts emphasized that residents want to be part of the planning process.

"We want to work with city council. We want to be invited to the table, so we can do thinking and planning in advance," Pitts said.

