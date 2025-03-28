Residents in Dearborn Heights mobile home community feel mislead by living conditions

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Families financially strapped and out of options thought they had found a place to call home but say they feel deceived by the property managers in their Dearborn Heights mobile home community.

Earlier this month, we told you about the problems facing the people living at the Pelham Mobile Home Park after a water main break revealed even bigger concerns to city inspectors.

I back out there today talking to people living there and heard from a city official who saw firsthand what one family is up against inside their home.



No hot water, heat or gas are problems some in the neighborhood are dealing with.

"If it gets cold tomorrow or tonight, there will be no water because the water will freeze, so we have to use the heaters to keep it warm and warm up certain pipe areas," resident Jada V said.

I first spoke with Jada about two weeks ago when she found out the city was condemning her mobile home and so many others in the neighborhood.

"It's very hard when you're trying to find a stable home and when people put ads out there, you just try to hope that it's a good one that's stable," she said.

She feels mislead by management, who she says didn't tell her how bad her unit really was when she bought it.

On Thursday, I asked Jada if I could bring Paul Vanderplow with the mayor's office into her home. Vanderplow's been part of the task force focused on getting Pelham up to code.

"I'm dropping everything I have and I'll focus on this for you, OK? That's the best I can offer you. I wish it was more," he told Jada.

Vanderplow said after going into the home and seeing what the family is dealing with, he has a better understanding.

“For me personally, you can't see some conditions and not be affected by that," he said.

And there are more families who also feel mislead by property management.

Govito Kirksey and his family moved into their mobile home around the same time Jada and her family did.

"It's almost heartbreaking because you do all this work and you trust in people and you give all your savings and you're trying to do the right thing and no matter what, it seems that you can't get up," Kirksey said.

I reached out to the property owners, who live in New Jersey. I'm still waiting to hear back.

I also stopped by the property manager's office, but it was closed Friday.

Vanderplow assured me the city's director of internal affairs is monitoring the situation as these families try to figure out where they go next.

“A lot of people don't care. They say they don't care and to have someone that don't even know me and my little story compared to a lot of other stories, just of you to come out was just amazing for me," Jada said.

