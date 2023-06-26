Residents in Dearborn to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's storm

(WXYZ) — Residents in Dearborn are waking up to severe damage following the storms that swept through southeast Michigan Sunday night.

Many neighborhoods are dealing with fallen power lines, uprooted trees, and down tree limbs following Sunday's storm. The Dearborn area is also facing several power outages.

Videos show large trees fallen over all across the city including at Dearborn High School where a large tree can be seen on top of the building. The school is currently closed for summer break.

House smashed by tree in Dearborn

Dearborn and Dearborn Heights police say there are currently no injures or fatalities to report.