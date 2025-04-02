Residents in Detroit's Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood stay prepared for possible flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Flooding has been an issue in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood since the 1950s.

When there’s severe weather, residents know there’s always a chance of flooding.

“We got to stay in a mode of potential flood or sewage backup in our basements,” said Jocelyn Fitzpatrick Harris.

Fitzpatrick Harris knows all too well about the risk of flooding in the Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. She’s lived there her whole life.

She says she learned to stay prepared after the major flood that happened in the area back in 2021.

“I don’t put anything valuable in the basement,” said Fitzpatrick Harris. “I’m thankful for having a boiler, a washer, a dryer and those kinds of things are necessities, but other than that, I put nothing valuable in the basement.”

WXYZ Jocelyn Fitzpatrick Harris

Fitzpatrick Harris also has a sump pump and she’s not the only person in the neighborhood with one.

“We were burned a few years ago, we had like over a foot of water in our basements, ruined everything, so we decided to get us a sump pump,” said Detroit resident Carleton Smith.

WXYZ Carleton Smith

Smith says now that he has a sump pump, he isn’t as worried about heavy rain.

“I’m ready, let it come and it probably will with this rain they’re anticipating,” said Smith.

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is also on high alert when it comes to the heavy rain expected in the area.

The department sent this message to residents on Tuesday:

“We urge all customers to reduce water usage during the rain event to provide more capacity in the sewer system, and take safety precautions by not driving or walking into standing water. DWSD crews are ready to respond to potential flooding.”

The Great Lakes Water Authority is also keeping an eye on the area.

A spokesperson from GLWA says they are:



Maintaining and optimizing existing infrastructure to ensure current drainage systems operate at peak efficiency.

Coordinating with local agencies to enhance stormwater management and emergency response during heavy rainfall.

Implementing operational strategies to manage Dry Weather Flow at the existing Freud Storm Pump Station, ensuring it remains functional and reliable until the new station is completed.

“When it’s rainy weather, we just accept it,” said Jocelyn Fitzpatrick Harris.

The city is also encouraging residents to report flooded streets and basements.



You can do so by using the Improve Detroit app or contacting the water and sewerage department at 313-267-8000.