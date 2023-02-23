Residents in Macomb County search out supplies following ice storm

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Jamie Wilmoth went on the hunt for a tarp Thursday morning after Wednesday's ice storm.

“The storm ended up collapsing my shed. So, I’m trying to protect the things that are in it," she told 7 Action News.

She found exactly what she needed Thursday morning at Great Lakes Ace Hardware in Warren, along with dozens of other people searching for supplies like electrical cords, generators and space heaters.

Wilmoth said, “It broke my trampoline. It’s tree all over my road. It’s horrible over there.”

Tree branches were down sporadically in neighborhoods across Macomb County which contributed to many power outages.

Veronica Compagnoni bought a new generator.

“So, the power went out and it’s cold and, you know, got kids and animal and need a generator to keep the house running," she said.

Compagnoni said, “My parents' power went out and everybody went to their house this morning to kind of get warm and then it shut off on everybody.”

Faiz David has been without power since 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

“I bought some electric cables to run the generator," he said.

George Borst, a store manager for Great Lakes Ace Hardware, said it’s been busier than usual.

“They’ve got a power outage. They’re worried about their food. In that young lady’s case, she has two young children. Keep them entertained and keep their food safe secure. It’s a great feeling to be able to help people that way," Borst said.

Brandon Lewis, Macomb County's director of emergency management, said given how this ice storm could have turned out, it turned out very well.

He said there were no reports of problems at critical facilities. While traffic lights went out, Lewis said there were no significant traffic issues.