Residents raise concerns about truck traffic as Gordie Howe Bridge nears opening

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Southwest Detroit residents are voicing concerns about increasing truck traffic in their neighborhoods as the new Gordie Howe Bridge approaches completion, fearing the situation will worsen once the bridge opens.

Parents and community members say they've noticed a significant uptick in semitruck traffic over the past two to three years during bridge construction, particularly affecting areas near Maybury Elementary School on Clark Street.

"The semitrucks, you know, bigger vehicles, stuff like that, they have increased in the past two to three years," Belinda Ramirez said.

Ramirez, a Maybury Elementary School parent, worries about the safety of children walking to school amid the heavy truck traffic.

"We are probably going to get double the amount that we get now," Ramirez said.

Fellow parent Barelle Solomon shares similar concerns about trucks speeding through the neighborhood, particularly during school pickup times.

"It concerns me a little bit, but when I am here picking my daughter up, you see a lot of trucks fly through in and out," Solomon said.

While both parents acknowledge that Maybury Elementary has crossing guards and police directing traffic, they worry about potential lapses in safety measures.

"We do have the crossing guards, we do have police out here directing traffic and stuff like that, but there's just that one on a phone or I don't know, maybe didn't get enough sleep," Ramirez said.

"They have the crossing guards out here and the police, and they do a really good job like taking care of the crossing, but the thing is what happens when it's not like that," Solomon said.

The city has installed signs alerting truck drivers not to turn into neighborhoods, but residents and Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero say traffic isn't their only concern. They're also worried about noise and air pollution from increased truck traffic.

Santiago-Romero has proposed a solution through a truck route ordinance.

"We're asking for us to have a truck route ordinance. The administration asks that we do a study first to figure out the routes where trucks are coming in and out. We've done that already. We have the study and the recommended truck routes. We just need the administration to move forward and put that truck route in place," Santiago-Romero said.

The councilwoman believes her proposed routes would benefit the entire community, with city council expected to vote on the matter this fall.

"I think it would benefit all of us to have businesses, truck drivers, know routes that are going to get them in and out of places safely," Santiago-Romero said.

Ramirez hopes the city's plan will address residents' concerns.

"Maybe they can get either another station, another entrance or exit for the semi trucks. That would be perfect," Ramirez said.

