Residents recall murder suspect arrests, recovery of abducted child in Washtenaw Co.

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — It was a night of confusion for residents on Rowley Court in Ypsilanti Township as police swarmed the area on Wednesday. Neighbors said officers looked in vehicles and knocked on doors.

That left many residents curious about what the police response stemmed from and saddened once they found out.

Prior to the police arriving, Darrel Moore recalled a woman pacing near his home.

"(My) kids were looking out the window. I guess it was a weird person walking past smoking a cigarette. Kept on walking back and forth, circling around the house," he said.

"My kids were like, 'Dad, dad, they're gettin' closer. They're gettin' closer.' So about time they said that they're gettin' closer, I came to look. They must've ran or something, but it was cop cars surrounding the whole area right here."

Kim Cook said she had her husband turn on a police scanner to find out what was going on.

"It was pretty intense," she described.

A dispatcher said, "Metro east: there's a BOL (be on the lookout). Metro east: there's a BOL in relation to the shooting that just occurred in Northfield Township. We are pinging the male victim's phone that is believed to be taken by the suspects. It is pinging in the area of Berkshire and Sheffield in Superior Township."

The incident was tied to a double homicide and the abduction of two children from a home in Northfield Township. It led police to Rowley Court in Ypsilanti Township, which is about 20 miles away.

An officer asked over dispatch, "Can we try to get pictures or descriptions of the children that were taken?"



2 killed during targeted child abduction at home in Washtenaw County

Neighbors said police approached a parked vehicle and arrested two men and one woman.

"The suspects in the car, yup. Then they got the child out. It was two dogs. Then they escorted them over here to the police car," Cook said.

Residents said officers continued to look into other vehicles. They were trying to locate the other child, according to investigators. That led officers to the 1200 block of Lexington Parkway a half mile away.

7 News Detroit spoke with several members of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

"So, we know that at least that the female suspect had a parental relationship with one of the children," Sgt Eugene Rush said.

7 News Detroit learned one child is the victims' biological daughter and the other girl is their foster child. The foster child is the daughter of one of the suspects.

Authorities said after the arrest and recovery of the first child, officers found the second child safe and sound at the Lexington location.

7 News Detroit stopped by the Lexington home. A young man came to the door and closed the door when we asked about the incident.

"It is extremely impressive that our deputies were able to locate and get the subjects into custody and prevent any further tragedy," Sheriff Alyshia Dyer said.