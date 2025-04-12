Revitalized Pages Bookshop to reopen as community hub in Detroit with youth focus

DETROIT (WXYZ) — When Pages Bookshop closed its doors in January after a decade of service on Detroit's west side, a group of young people decided to throw their hat in the ring to transform the space.

"It was just like how can this go out of business," said 24-year-old Jelani Stowers, who was a regular customer at Pages and is now the store's manager.

Stowers suggested the purchase to the Steen Foundation, a youth philanthropic organization led by 23-year-old Jeremiah Steen. Stowers serves as the vice president or narrative and research.

The organization purchased the business with plans to transform it into a community hub focused on youth literacy and content creation.

"We want to make sure we're creating a culture of literacy but also workforce development," Steen said. "The city of Detroit has some of the most vibrant, phenomenal and brilliant young folks in the world, but they're under-invested in."

Web extra: Jeremiah Steen talks more about the book store

Interview: Co-owner Jeremiah Steen talks about Pages Book Shop

Work is already underway to fill the shelves with diverse, culturally relevant books aimed at engaging young readers. Stowers, who will manage day-to-day operations, envisions a dynamic space that surprises visitors.

"That's the vibe is like coming here and being like yo, I would have never considered this," Stowers said.

The bookstore will maintain its community focus, but with a new emphasis on youth leadership.

"This shop will always be youth-led. So we want to ensure that youth are actually leading the way and saying hey, we want to show up," Steen explained.

Michael Randall, executive director of Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation, says this type of community-focused business is becoming increasingly common in the neighborhood and across Detroit.

"Bringing individuals together is how you create destination spaces and how you create more usage out of traditional commercial space. That brings that vitality that we want to see in our coordinator," Randall said.

The community has seen significant investment recently, with $30 million in developments. Randall says the goal is to attract more businesses while providing long-term benefits for residents.

"Now it's time to invest in us and invest in the moment," Steen said.

The revitalized Pages Bookshop is expected to open April 26 at 11 a.m.

They're also launching the Susan & Pip Scholarship Fund, a scholarship for Detroit Public Schools Community District students, and a Free Mobile Book Fair to bring culturally relevant literature directly to our neighborhoods.

