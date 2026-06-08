Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Gordie Howe International Bridge planned for Friday, sources confirm

(WXYZ) — A ribbon-cutting celebration for the Gordie Howe International Bridge is expected to happen on Friday, sources have confirmed to 7 News Detroit.

Officials from Michigan and Canada are set to gather for the ceremony. We're told the bridge will not open to the public this week. The timeline for the opening is unclear.

The news comes after President Donald Trump earlier this year threatened to block the opening of the newest international crossing amid his trade war with Canada.

Related: Canada is funding the cost to build the Gordie Howe International Bridge; here's how

Earlier this year, Trump posted on Truth Social, saying in part, "I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve.

The $4.8 billion bridge was originally slated to open in 2024, then in the fall of 2025, before officials said it would open in the spring of 2026.

The landmark that connects the United States and Canada had its bridge deck officially connected in July 2024, and work continues with testing ongoing.

Watch below: 2025 report visiting the site of the Gordie Howe International Bridge

As the Gordie Howe International Bridge nears completion, we visited the site to see the progress

Construction on the bridge officially began in July 2018 with site work and construction on the two bridge towers was completed in 2023.

Watch below: Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

Celebration atop Gordie Howe International Bridge marks completion of bridge deck

See more coverage on the Gordie Howe International Bridge in the videos below

Watch below: Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Man in iconic Gordie Howe Bridge photo is 2nd generation ironworker from Southgate

Watch below: Flyover of Gordie Howe International Bridge in September 2025

Flyover of Gordie Howe International Bridge in September 2025

Watch below: Timelapse of Gordie Howe International Bridge Construction