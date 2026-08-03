DETROIT (WXYZ) — New surveillance video shows two people attempting to break into the Ribbon Farms 4-H Club chicken coop in Grosse Pointe Park — nearly a month after 22 chickens and two geese were stolen from the non-profit.

Watch Peter's report below

Ribbon Farms 4-H Club chicken coop targeted again, surveillance video captures second attempt

The director of the Ribbon Farms 4-H Club, Wendy Jerome, says the two individuals were caught on camera lurking near the coop over the weekend before attempting to get inside. They were ultimately scared off by a security system that was recently donated to the organization.

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"They caught a couple of kids trying to get back into our coop," Jerome said.

The latest incident comes after the club's chickens and geese were stolen last month and later recovered at a vacant house nearby. Despite being found, four hens have since died from injuries sustained during the theft.

"This isn't public property this is private property," Jerome said.

Jerome says the repeated targeting of the coop is difficult to understand.

"We just don't understand why this happened and why it's obvious that it's continuing to happen," Jerome said.

Detroit Police say a community officer has reached out to the non-profit regarding the latest incident.

With the Wayne County Fair approaching, Jerome is hopeful the animals will be left alone.

"I would just like for people to respect our space," Jerome said.

The club's young members have been preparing their award-winning chickens for competition.

"These kids work really hard," Jerome said.

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