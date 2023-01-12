Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat.

A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."

The district says police went to the student's home Wednesday and as of 7:30 p.m., they were not able to contact the student or parents.

Because of that, Superintendent Brian Walmsley says Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday while police investigate.

This is the latest in a string of threats disrupting the district in Macomb County and is the third threat made since last week.

The district shut down last week over an anti-Semitic death threat against the new dean of students. He resigned after nine days on the job.

Another threat was made against a teacher prior to that.

Police have not made any arrests.

Richmond Community Schools says counselors and social workers are available to students during the school day. They also offer free counseling through CARE of Southeast Michigan. Parents, guardians and students 14 and older can call 586-541-2273.

The district is reminding the community that if they hear or see something concerning to report it to police or the school immediately.