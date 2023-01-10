Richmond Middle School Dean resigns after death threat targets him, his family

(WXYYZ) — A Richmond Middle School Dean has resigned after only 9 days on the job. That's because an antisemitic death threat targeting him and his family was found on the school grounds.

Last week classes were canceled at the school following the discovery of the threat. According to officials, that letter listed personal information and specific dates.

Now, another staff member has been targeted. They discovered the threat via email on Sunday night.

The email, according to a letter sent out by the district said the staff member would be harmed if they didn't quit their job. It also had personal information and named specific individuals.

The district says this threat was different than the previous one last week because it came from an email and the letter was not left in the building.

Last week 7 Action News spoke with Richmond Community Schools Superintendent Brian Walmsley who said he is "going to push to have the fullest extent of the law in the prosecution of this individual. This is serious."

This week, police officers are in every single building as a precaution. Officers are also reviewing the email to see where it came from.