Right lane on i-96 between Kent Lake Road and i-275/i-696 closed amid two-year construction project

OAKLAND COUNTY (WXYZ) — Oakland County is closing the eastbound and westbound shoulders on i-96 between Kent Lake Road and i-275/i-696 and m5 to make way for its $269 million road project.
The county will be closing the right lanes from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.
To accommodate the lane closure, Oakland County is building a flex lane to speed up traffic.
Flex lanes are temporary shoulder lanes that are used when traffic flow is heavy.
For example, during:
- Peak driving times and travel periods
- Maintenance work
- Special events
- Incidents and crashes
MDOT says these flex lanes have already been proven successful. They claim the lanes have reduced drive times during rush hour by 5 to 7 minutes.
Currently, US-23 between m-14 near Ann Arbor to the south of m-36 in Green Oak township is operating under a flex lane system.
On i-275/i-696, there will also be electronic signs showing when the flex lane is closed and opened.