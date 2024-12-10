Right place, right time: Off-duty firefighter saves couple from burning Rochester Hills home

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Rochester Hills couple is thankful to be alive after escaping a house fire late last month.

The couple was trapped in an upstairs bedroom with no escape, until a firefighter who was off duty just happened to be driving by.

“The timing was just odd," Lt. Chris Ogg with the Rochester Hills Fire Department said. "The right place at the right time for sure.”

Ogg was off duty in his own car driving down John R near Avon roads when a home caught his eye.

“As I was driving, I saw smoke coming from a window and then realized I could see two people in the window with smoke coming out of it,” Ogg said.

What Ogg saw was a couple trapped upstairs who had no way out. The lieutenant, with his gear still at the station, pulled over to help. He found a ladder next to the house and propped it up to the window, giving them an exit.

In a matter of minutes, they were out before the firetruck arrived.

“Our first truck was on scene within four minutes," Ogg said. "I look back at it and I don't know that they would have had four minutes in that window with the amount of smoke and everything pushing out.”

Ogg says it wasn’t just him who saved the day; the couple inside did everything right.

“Having working smoke detectors. The fact that those went off, that woke them up and let them know there was a problem. Once they got to the door and realized there was an issue, them closing the door, that bought them the extra time they needed in order to get rescued. And also getting to the window and making attention. No matter how loud you have to get, whatever you got to do to make noise, let them know something is going on, so you can get the right people on the way,” Ogg said.

In his 11-year career as a firefighter, this was Ogg’s first ever rescue. For the couple he saved, it’s one they’ll never forget. They are still recovering and declined to interview just yet but had a message they wanted to share.

"My family and I are forever grateful for Lt. Ogg and his heroic and decisive actions. In a moment of immense stress, he did not hesitate and because of his bravery, I am able to kiss my children goodnight," the woman said in a text message.

"That’s pretty cool,” Ogg said. "It’s not very often on the job you get a rescue in a situation like that, but being off the job and getting it is even more mind boggling.”