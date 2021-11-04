Rising price of airfare & increasing changes frustrating many travelers

(WXYZ) — From rising fares to recent cancelations and unruly passengers, this holiday season in the skies may not be so merry and bright.

Many people are still concerned about flying, and prices are on the rise. So, our Alicia Smith took those concerns and found ways to still try and grab a deal.

The first thing you should expect is prices to keep on rising. I asked on Facebook if people had bought tickets for the holidays. Some had found a few deals, but Theresa MacDonald replied, "Sticker shock. Bought a ticket for my son to come home from Albuquerque on the 23rd and return on the 26th – over a $600 round trip."

Jill Schubiner of Birmingham booked a nonstop flight for a mother-daughter trip to Florida over Christmas with "comfort-plus" seats, making the plans back in July.

“Delta changed our flight three times, and the last time they changed it, they put us on a connecting flight in Atlanta," she said.

She called Delta to change it, hoping for the "call back" option but said it wasn't available.

After a lot of back-and-forth over seats and schedules, she finally got a nonstop flight, but in coach, not comfort-plus. She said she was on the phone for about 7 hours.

Jill Jones, a travel concierge with Cadillac Travel, said there are probably 30,000 to 40,000 schedule changes a month right now.

If an airline changes your flight, she said, you don't have to accept it. But the earlier you try to fix it, the better your options.

Make sure you check your email or texts to make sure you don't miss any alerts.

Jones said she's seeing holiday prices increase higher than she's ever seen, especially to popular tourist destinations like Florida, Arizona, California and Mexico.

“Fares for example Detroit to Cancun were $1,200 for Christmas months ago," she said.

To snag a deal, Jones said be willing to book travel on the actual holiday or book before or after the busy holiday periods.

“If you’re trying to come back on that Sunday before school starts on Monday, it will be the highest fare," she said.

As for schedule changes, Jones said Delta travelers can ask for a refund if Delta has changed a nonstop flight to a connection or changed a flight by more than 90 minutes, changed your departure by more than 60 minutes or changed your arrival by more than 30 minutes.

I did reach out to Delta for a response to the complaints, and a Delta spokesperson replied in a statement, saying, in part, Delta is "not facing staffing challenges," but with the "rapid return of travelers, flight changes are occurring."

Delta is trying to make "schedule changes well in advance of when customers are flying, so they have more reliability in their plans."