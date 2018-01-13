River Rouge father, girlfriend charged in kidnapping of his son

(WXYZ) - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged a man and his girlfriend in connection with the kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment of the man's infant son.

River Rouge police say missing child taken by non-custodial father found safe

Steven Joseph Miracle, 22, and Joelle Ida Jones, 21, both of Ypsilanti, have been charged.

On Jan. 8, Miracle's 2-year-old infant son was in the care and custody of a family memberat a location in the 80th block of Pine Street in River Rouge.

While at the location, Miracle allegedly took the infant without authorization or permission.

Miracle and Jones reportedly took a vehicle that belonged to a member of the household to drive away from the home.

Officials say Jones allegedly refused to return the child, but eventually the child was returned to the family member.

Miracle has been charged with Kidnapping, Unlawful Imprisonment, Child Enticement, Custodial Interference and Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile.

Jones has been charged with Accessory After The Fact and Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile.