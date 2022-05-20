Road rage escalates to shooting, crash in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A road rage shooting led to a violent crash in Garden City Thursday evening.

It happened on Middlebelt Road near Maplewood Street in front of Garden City High School.

The Garden City Police Department said it received calls about a road rage incident. Before officers arrived on scene, they got an update that shots had been fired and two vehicles crashed.

One driver needed medical attention and was taken to the hospital. Police say that driver is an innocent woman who was waiting at a red light. Her condition is currently unknown, but witnesses who drove up on the scene say first responders were performing CPR.

“An innocent driver. She was simply stopped at the location at the time,” Garden City Police Department Sgt. Bruce Shippe told 7 Action News.

The second driver was detained.

While investigating, authorities learned a third vehicle was involved. The extent of the involvement is unclear at this time, but as of Thursday night, authorities were searching for that vehicle. A description of that car has not yet been released.

Inside storefronts along Middlebelt during rush hour, people heard the incident.

“We just heard gun shots — five? 10? Boom boom, boom, boom. Like what is that?” said Jill Murray, who was near the scene at the time. “This man just got out of the car, just ran across the street as fast as he could. He tripped into the street as fast as he could, went behind the blue building over there and then returned.”

Audrey Tykoski, who also witnessed the incident, said, “I was scared. I was praying for the woman, hoping she was OK.”

Middlebelt Road shut down near the scene as police investigated.

Right now, police say they have not recovered a gun or made any arrests.

