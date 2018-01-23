Road rage suspect caught on video in metro Detroit

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A victim tells 7 Action News he and a friend were the targets of violent road rage that ended with the attacker striking his victims with a full size Ram pickup truck.

The incident took place in White Lake Township in the parking lot of a Tractor Supply business located on M-59.

The victim says that he suffered a severe bruise to the head, and his friend has a fractured elbow and rash after the incident Monday at 10:30 a.m.

The alleged attacker had struck the victim's car in the nearby area just prior to the vicious act of rage, according to the victim.

White Lake Township police confirm they are investigating the incident and would like to speak with the man driving the red colored pickup truck.

Police are also reviewing surveillance footage from the nearby business to determine if an arrest warrant will be issued by the prosecutor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is also urged to contact police.