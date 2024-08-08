Road rage victim's family speaks out after suspect also charged with Dr. Hoover murder

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ — Wedad Salmaci of Dearborn told 7 News Detroit that she was married to Reda Saleh for "24, 25 years."

She said those years were beautiful, "he was my soulmate."

VIDEO: 'My soulmate.' Wife of man killed in road rage incident shares story

Her daughter Angie showed us a video of Saleh on April 17. The family said they'd never forget it, because about an hour after the video was taken, Saleh called Salmaci to tell her he was heading home.

It was a call he made to her every day, but this time when she called him back, he wouldn't answer.

"I called him again and he didn’t answer," said Salmaci. "My heart started racing, I called again, he didn’t answer"

According to Detroit Police, Saleh was at the intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road when he bumped into the back of another car.

A witness identified the driver of that car as 33-year-old Desmond Burks of Detroit.

Police said Burks got out of the his car, punched Saleh, and left Saleh lying in the street.

Saleh passed away from the injuries.

When asked if her husband was the kind of man to get into a fight, Salmaci answered, "Never, he would give you the shirt off his back."

"Every single day I cry," she said.

On May 15, Burks was charged with Saleh's murder.

Shockingly, he would be back in court within three months for a different murder, the murder of well-known Detroit neurosurgeon Dr. Devon Hoover.

VIDEO: Man arraigned on charges in connection to murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

Hoover was killed one year before Saleh.

"That was devastating, that was devastating to me," said Salmaci.

RELATED VIDEO: Detroit man charged in 2023 murder of Dr. Devon Hoover

She said she watched the arraignment from her bed, she's on dialysis, Saleh was her caretaker.

Her family said they can't help but think that if Burks had been arrested earlier, their father, Salmaci's soulmate, would still be with them.

A competency hearing has been requested by Burk's lawyer in regards to the road rage incident. It is scheduled for September 3.