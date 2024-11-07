Road worker dies from injuries after being struck by car along I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A road worker who was hit by a car along I-75 in Southwest Detroit on Wednesday afternoon has died, Michigan State Police confirmed on Thursday morning.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened around 1:40 p.m., in the area of southbound I-75 near Springwells.

Police say a worker on a moving road crew was setting a flare pattern between construction vehicles in the right lane when he was struck.

A 71-year-old driver from Allen Park entered the right lane and struck the worker, police say.

The worker, a 53-year-old from Lincoln Park, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries.

“We want to remind drivers to move over when they see construction vehicles on the side or in the roadway working.” MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement. “The suspect that struck the worker stopped on scene after the crash. After the investigation is completed, an investigator's report will be submitted to the prosecutor's office.”