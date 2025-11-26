ROCHESTER, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Rochester bakery owner who gained national attention for creating a life-sized cake of Detroit Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown is now competing on a Food Network baking show centered around the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Watch Meghan's full piece in the video player below:

Rochester bakery owner competes on Food Network's Harry Potter baking show after viral Lions cake

Heather Tocco, owner of The Home Bakery in downtown Rochester, was selected to compete on "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" after the Food Network reached out asking her to audition. The show, which is currently airing, features bakers competing on actual Harry Potter movie sets in London.

WXYZ Heather Tocco

"We were actually in London doing it on the Harry Potter sets in the Grand Hall, and I still get goosebumps thinking about that I even had the opportunity to do it," Tocco said.

The opportunity came about a year after Tocco's bakery made waves with its life-sized Amon-Ra St. Brown cake display, which brought her national recognition. Since then, she has continued building her reputation with elaborate, fully-edible window displays.

Related Story: Home Bakery owner grateful for support surrounding Amon-Ra St. Brown cake

The Home Bakery owner grateful for support surrounding Amon-Ra St. Brown cake

"I started an in-home business that grew to the point where I could purchase this business," Tocco said.

This holiday season, Tocco is celebrating her Food Network appearance by creating a Harry Potter-themed Christmas window display at her bakery. The fully-edible display showcases the wizarding world, reflecting her passion for the franchise.

Provided photo Harry Potter display

"Harry Potter, that universe is right up my alley," Tocco said. "Being a huge Harry Potter fan, why not celebrate it in our Christmas window this year as well."

The Home Bakery has become well known in the Rochester community for its life-sized displays, having created everything from Frozen characters to Beauty and the Beast scenes, in addition to the famous Lions player cake.

WXYZ The Home Bakery

"It's so fun to be able to see people's faces, seeing us do what we do, and really being able to show off on the talents," Tocco said. "It brings me so much joy that we're a part of other people's memories."

Provided photo Wizards of Baking

Viewers can watch Tocco compete on "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" on the Food Network and HBO Max.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

