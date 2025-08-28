Rochester Hills man charged for allegedly using Instagram to meet 15-year-old

(WXYZ) — A Rochester Hills man has been charged with allegedly using Instagram to meet a 15-year-old to engage in sexual activity.

Valor Harrison, 22, was arraigned on Thursday on charges including third-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

The investigation dates back to July, when investigators say Harrison contacted the 15-year-old on Instagram and then met the teen.

Detectives from Northville Township and Canton Township police took Harrison into custody on Tuesday.

Police say that Harrison has had previous run-ins with law enforcement. According to The State News, Harrison pled no contest to criminal sexual conduct in January after messaging a Michigan State University student online, following her to her dorm and assaulting her.

According to The State News, Harrison reportedly talked openly about the tactics, saying he hoped his nonstop messaging on social media to students and prowling the campus would help him meet girls. The incident reportedly happened in December 2023.