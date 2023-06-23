Rochester School Board speaks out against a picture taken during a middle school field trip

(WXYZ) — The Rochester School passed the censure of trustee Andrew Weaver. The meeting went late into the night before the final vote and decision was handed down.

It all stems from the fallout over a middle school field trip last November. Weaver is accused of spreading misinformation about it on social media in January that made international news.

According to the independent investigation, Weaver allegedly violated 5 board laws and policies. A majority of the speeches were about the threats and harassment they started to get after the social media posting of the photo by Mr. Weaver.

The photo in question showed kids at Nicki's Lounge in Greektown playing on poles. According to parents, they went there for lunch after a field trip because the pizza joint did not have enough seating to accommodate everyone on the trip. An independent investigation claims that Weaver did not have, nor get permission, to post that photo from parents and students. Weaver also did not check or discuss the situation with the board.

The photo was originally taken by a parent who was on the trip and then sent to Weaver months after. Weaver told 7 Action News that it was his understanding that the students were taken to a strip club and they were "pole dancing." There was also a motion made which would require Weaver to issue a public apology and then step down from certain duties in the district.

"I endured the most upsetting and disturbing day of employment I have ever experienced," one complainant said. "A cascade of people contacted the head office where [a] torrent of profanity [was] directed at her but also vile obscenities directed at me."

At the end of the meeting, Weaver had 15 minutes to respond but doubled down saying he did no wrong. Especially since the photo was redacted.

"I still think the post is factually relevant. It's accurate there's nothing wrong with it...It's violated nothing. So would I not post it? No," he said.

At least one board member says she won't approve the motion due to it violating the first amendment.