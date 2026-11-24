ROCHESTER, Mich. — Thousands of people packed the streets of downtown Rochester for Lagniappe and the Big Bright Light Show, watching 1.5 million lights turn on all at once.

"It was so cool. I was just sitting here, I blinked and they were all on," said Emmett, an attendee.

For the Zollner family, the event has become a tradition and a way to kick off the holiday season.

"It's wonderful for this community. There are people teeming the streets. They have wonderful events all throughout the year," Travis Zollner said.

Peter Braun and his family also make the event an annual tradition — enjoying not just the lights, but the fireworks show that followed.

"We come here every year for this and we love being here to watch all the lights come on," Peter Braun said.

His son Jack had a clear favorite part of the night.

"The fireworks for sure. It's so fun to watch. It's just mesmerizing," Jack Braun said.

Another family member, Miles Braun, agreed.

"The fireworks and the lights. I just like being here so much," Miles Braun said.

Main Street shut down for more than four hours as part of the event. Shops and restaurants, including Harrison's, were packed with visitors as the event brought in significant business.

"This is our go time. So between the Roxy and Harrison's, this is the time that everyone is coming to downtown Rochester," Glenn Wilhelm, owner of Harrison's, said.

For many attendees, the night was about more than just the spectacle.

"We live right by here so it's really fun for all the family to come over and we all get to walk down here," Carter Russell said.

"It is all about family and Christmas and the spirit of love and giving," Natalie Karoumy, a Rochester resident, said.

The Big Bright Light Show is just one of 55 nights the lights will shine in downtown Rochester this holiday season.

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