Rocket Mortgage Classic continues despite air quality alert

(WXYZ) — Despite health concerns, the Rocket Mortgage Classic will go on Thursday. Health officials recommend all those coming out to wear a mask.

But masks were noticeably missing on the course and in the crowds Wednesday for the Delta Dental Pro-AM. They will likely not be required today as well, according to a representative.

The PGA however has an on-site meterologist at all their tournaments.

Now while you may not see masks on the greens today you will see bow ties because today is a special day. It's Bow Tie Day to honor the life of Nick Gilbert who was Dan Gilbert's son who died in May of this year. Nick was just 26 years old when he lost his lifelong battle to a genetic condition.

Bowties will start filtering in at 6:45 a.m. when the gates open Thursday morning with play starting on the first and 10th tees.