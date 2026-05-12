Rockwood police warn of potential black bear sighting near Flat Rock; here's what to know

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Rockwood Police Department is warning residents about a potential black bear sighting in Flat Rock this week.

In the post, the department said that the potential sighting happened in the area of Woodruff Rd. between Olmstead and I-75. Photos obtained by 7 News Detroit show what appears to be a bear in the area of Grafton and Carleton in Rockwood around 1:13 a.m. on Sunday.

The post generated hundreds of comments, with several people sharing photos and another resident saying they alerted police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

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We reached out to the DNR for more information and are waiting to hear back.

In March, the DNR shared tips as black bears began emerging from their winter dens across Michigan. There are an estimated 10,350 black bears in the Upper Peninsula and around 2,100 in the Lower Peninsula. The Lower Peninsula's population is concentrated mainly in the northern part; however, bears have been pushing south into urban areas, according to the DNR.

The DNR said that bears have an extraordinary sense of smell and memory, and can smell food from a mile away and remember that location for years. That includes backyard bird feeders or even a grease-spattered grill.

"When bears get used to human-associated food sources, they are more apt to roam neighborhoods — not flee when harassed by people — and even break into homes and outbuildings for food," the DNR wrote.

The DNR did say that you don't have to request the animal be relocated if a bear is raiding your birdfeeder; however, you can remove the feeder for at least two weeks and the bears should stop coming around.

"Michigan is bear country,” said Jared Duquette, human-wildlife interactions specialist for the DNR. “And as bears come out of their winter dens, it’s important to remember that we can live responsibly with these magnificent animals and avoid conflicts by following some basic best practices. Take down bird feeders, especially in the spring and summer, clean grills after use, don’t leave pet food outside and wait until collection day to put your trash out.”

In high-density bear areas, you should consider using a bear-resistant trash bin.

If you see a bear and it notices you, stand still, don't approach, and then move away quietly in the opposite direction. Do not run, as it may trigger a chase response.