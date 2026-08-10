ROMEO, Mich. — The Romeo Theater will shut its doors in mid-September, ending four decades of movies in the small Michigan community.

Watch Jeffrey Lindblom's report below

Romeo Theater to close after 40 years, citing pandemic impact and declining attendance

The Romeo Theater announced on Facebook it will close in mid-September after 40 years in business, citing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, changing viewing habits, and declining attendance.

The family-run theater said a mixture of today's economic realities and a nationwide decline in movie viewership have made it impossible to keep the business afloat. In its farewell post, the theater said it was never able to weather the storm the pandemic brought to movie theaters, with turnout declining in the years that followed as more people turned to streaming movies at home.

The announcement drew hundreds of reactions on Facebook, with community members calling the theater "a little gem," expressing sadness, and thanking the theater for the memories.

Otis Freeman, who has brought his family to the Romeo Theater for years and works at an Enterprise location nearby, said the news hit hard.

WXYZ

"To be honest with you, I'm hurt," Freeman said.

Freeman commended the theater for keeping ticket prices affordable and for regularly bringing leftover popcorn to his team on Fridays.

"He tried to keep everything the same as before COVID. I like the vibe. You don't have to be around a whole bunch of people." We hate to see him go. You know, he need a rental or he need us, we got him."

Christine Taylor, who is also saddened to see the theater go, reflected on what the closure means for the community.

WXYZ

"Sad. We don't have much around here," Taylor said. "Us older people like to go and get away, not have to be in the house."

Another community member shared a personal memory tied to the theater.

"We will miss them. We have lived in town for 31 years. It's been here since I've lived here. In fact, I think my son saw Lion King here. It was his first movie."

Lyne Parziale said she hopes the area does not lose more than just the theater.

WXYZ

"It's an up and coming area, so I hate to see this area lose anything."

The theater said in its post that the property owner plans to bring something new to the community, though no details have been announced. The space will no longer operate as a theater.

The Romeo Theater is currently showing "Young Washington" and the new Spider-Man movie, which could be among the last films it screens. Despite closing its doors, the theater hinted that its well-liked popcorn may still make appearances around town.

———

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

