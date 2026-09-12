Romulus Breaks Ground on New Public Safety Headquarters, Honors 9/11 Victims

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ — City officials, first responders and community members gathered Friday in Romulus to break ground on a new public safety headquarters that will serve both the city's police and fire departments.

Before the ceremony focused on the future, attendees paused to remember the thousands of people killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The new headquarters will be built on Wick Road near Vining.

City of Romulus Rendering of future Romulus Public Safety Headquarters

"It's exciting," said Romulus Police Chief Robert Pfannes. "They've been trying to get this facility for the last 35 years."

According to Pfannes, the department's current building is located in a former elementary school in downtown Romulus.

"A 100-year-old school building and it doesn't meet any of the needs of a modern police station," he said.

City leaders say the new location will also improve emergency response times.

Take a look at the ceremony in the video player below

"This is much more centrally located," Pfannes said. "The area where the station used to be was basically on a side street in a neighborhood. While residents liked it, it was not a good place for response and we were routinely stopped by trains."

The facility will house both police and fire operations.

"Virtually all of the fire administration will be in this building, but it will be a four-bay station that houses fire crews that actively respond to fire incidents and EMS," Fire Chief Dave Heavener said.

The groundbreaking ceremony's timing on September 11 gave added significance to the event. Heavener reflected on the sacrifices made by first responders during the attacks 25 years ago.

"Three hundred forty-three firefighters died that day from FDNY," Heavener said. "The common thing following that event was 'never forget,' and I think things that we've done here today and what we continue to do prove we're committed to not forgetting."

Longtime Romulus resident Emery Long attended the ceremony and said first responders deserve updated facilities.

"Public service is not an easy thing to do, so you want the most comfortable work environment that you can have to serve the public," Long said.

Construction on the new public safety headquarters is expected to begin soon. City officials hope to have the facility open by 2028.