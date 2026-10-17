Romulus High School homecoming back on after threat cancellation, security stepped up for game and dance

ROMULUS, Mich. — One week after Romulus High School's homecoming game and dance were cancelled due to a credible threat of student violence, homecoming weekend is back on — with significantly increased security measures in place.

The district added more private security, extra entrance checkpoints, more uniformed police officers, and even a police drone flying over the crowd for the game against Whitmore Lake.

Romulus Mayor Robert McCraight was among the community leaders on site for the game.

"It's a huge part of the community. This is a long-standing tradition for our community and the things that happened in the past week doesn't really reflect Romulus or our residents," McCraight said.

When asked whether the threats that led to last week's cancellation had been addressed, District Superintendent Dr. Benjamin Edmondson said they were.

"They're taken care of, we'll say that, they're taken care of," Dr. Edmondson said. "I feel very comfortable being in front of you and having this event because the school responds. Particularly if you know who's making the threats.”

Dr. Edmondson said after the cancellation, he met with students who wanted homecoming to move forward. He said keeping students safe was his top priority.

"I said hey, listen. I will do everything in my power to get this game to you, and get this dance — you deserve it, it's not your fault. My job is to make sure that you're safe. Number 1 is that you're safe and I was able to do that," Edmondson said.

Parents and family members said students were devastated by last week's cancellation, but praised the district's response.

"They were a little disappointed at first, a little scared because they didn't know what was going to happen," said Rosalyn Clark, whose nephew plays on the team.

Clark said the visible security presence made a difference.

"It means a lot and for them to have the police officers out here, the mayors out here, it makes you feel real safe," Clark said.

Danna Passmore, a parent of a player, echoed that sentiment.

"Oh it was a lot, my son was so upset about the whole situation, but Romulus has done a really good job to make us feel safe today," Passmore said.

With the homecoming king and queen crowned and the game complete, students are now looking ahead to the dance, where similar safety measures will be in place.

"When I went in the schools, I asked kids were they coming — a lot of them, I won't say most, said they're coming because they're seniors. This day is important, and it's important to all of us," Edmondson said.

The homecoming dance is scheduled for Saturday.

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