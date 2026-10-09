Romulus High School homecoming game canceled due to potential threat

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The homecoming game at Romulus High School Friday night has been canceled after district officials say they received credible information about "a coordinated intention to incite violence." An email to parents says the homecoming dance is being postponed.

The district did not provide specific details but said it was "a threat of student violence." Romulus police did not comment on the district's statement or confirm an investigation.

Romulus was scheduled to play Annapolis High School. It's unclear as of Friday afternoon if the game will be rescheduled. The dance is being rescheduled for Oct. 17, according to the email sent to parents.

"It is my responsibility as the superintendent to ensure the safety of our community and act with certainty particularly when receiving any threat of violence at our events," Superintendent Benjamin Edmondson said in a statement.

Edmondson credited a student for reporting the potential threat.

"With this potential risk of violence to our community, we can take great pride in knowing that the students who reported this to US did the right thing by coming forward to inform the appropriate authorities in a timely manner. Parents and teachers, we can take a lesson from the integrity of these students by ensuring we are as diligent and timely in reporting any awareness of potential harm or threat to our district and community," his statement said.

Edmonson said he will be as transparent as possible when providing more information. He also urged parents to talk to their children about speaking up to report concerning behavior or potential threats.

