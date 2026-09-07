Romulus homeowner asks for help after massive tree crashes into backyard during storm

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Romulus homeowner is asking for help after a massive tree came crashing down in her backyard during the severe storms that swept through Metro Detroit on Friday night.

Toya Robinson said she was shocked when she discovered the damage behind her Herman Street home after the storm passed.

"I had never seen anything quite like it, so I felt like I didn't know what I was going to do," Robinson said.

Robinson, who has lived in the home for three years, said she initially had to navigate through smaller branches before she could see the full extent of the damage.

"Once I was able to get past the smaller branches and actually climb in here, I couldn't believe what I saw. I was actually in shock," she said.

WXYZ Toya Robinson and 7 News Detroit reporter Tiarra Braddock

The fallen tree and its branches now cover a large portion of her backyard, turning the space into what looks like a small forest.

Robinson and her son tried to clear the debris themselves, but quickly realized the job was larger than they could manage.

"We don't have a chainsaw, so we got the Sawzall, and the Sawzall can cut through small branches, but these big monster branches, we would be out here for five years," Robinson said.

She also said part of the tree's trunk became embedded in the ground when it fell, creating an even bigger challenge.

"I'm kind of lost when it comes to what I'm going to do with the situation," Robinson said.

WATCH Tiarra Braddock's full story:

Romulus homeowner asks for help after massive tree crashes into backyard

Robinson has contacted tree removal services. However, with the holiday weekend, she said most companies told her they would not be able to come out until Tuesday.

She worries the cost of removing the tree could be substantial.

"I did. I called a couple, and with the holiday, they will probably come out on Tuesday, but I'm guessing it's going to be thousands of dollars, I'm sure," Robinson said.

For now, the tree remains in her backyard as she waits for professional help and hopes someone may be able to assist sooner.

"This is just too much, too much for one person to even try to do," Robinson said.

Residents dealing with storm-related tree damage are encouraged to contact licensed tree removal companies and check with their insurance providers to determine whether cleanup costs may be covered.