Ronald Bartell, ex-Lion and owner of Detroit's Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles, charged with tax fraud

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of a popular Detroit restaurant, Kuzzo's Chicken and Waffles, has been charged with tax fraud.

Owner Ronald Bartell, 44, a former Detroit Lion, was arraigned Tuesday on five counts of "Taxes – Failure to File/False Return/Payment" for alleged violations of state sales tax law. The felony carries a penalty of five years in prison.

The business opened on the Avenue of Fashion in 2015 and closed in February of this year.

"Michigan businesses are expected to properly collect, report, and remit the sales tax they collect to the state Department of Treasury," Dana Nessel said.

"Sales tax revenue provides essential funding to our public schools and local governments. Businesses that cheat will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

Bartell and Kuzzo's LLC are next scheduled to appear before the 54A District Court in Lansing. The next appearance date has not yet been set.

