Roseville accident leads to discovery of body in pickup truck; suspect runs from scene

(WXYZ) — Roseville police are investigating after an accident near Common and Hayes this afternoon led to the discovery of a body in a pickup truck.

Police say one of the people involved in the accident left the scene on foot.

We’re told when officers arrived, they found a body in the bed of a pickup truck involved in the accident.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The Warren Police Department is also on the scene to assist.

