Roseville burglary suspects in custody, dog shot and killed

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two men are in the Macomb County Jail after allegedly breaking into a Roseville home and holding a woman at knifepoint on Monday.

Police said the suspects were caught a quarter mile away and that an officer shot and killed a dog that charged at them during the arrest.

David Stroh's parents live a few doors down from the home where the break-in occurred. The home the alleged crooks targeted is at the corner of Martin Road and Maple Street.

“This house is bringing a lot of trouble to the neighborhood. A lot of trouble," Stroh said.

He said the trouble has him concerned about the safety of his parents.

"This is the third time the cops actually showed up," he recalled.

Stroh described the aftermath of Monday night's break-in as "wild."

"There was at least six, seven cop cars running down the street," he said.

According to a press release from Roseville police, two men broke into the home around 9 p.m., held a knife to a woman’s neck and demanded money.

The 38-year-old victim managed to break free, ran to a neighbor’s home and called 911.

Investigators said the suspects are both 26-year-old men. One is from Westland and the other is from Clinton Township. Both fled the scene.

Neighbor Sophie Kolodzinski said, “Last night, around 9:15, I woke up because I saw the lights flashing.”

She lives within the quarter mile stretch between the two homes involved. Kolodzinski said she’s lived on the block for over 56 years.

“We don’t usually have anything happening here," she said.

According to the press release, a police dog tracked the suspects to a home on Bohn Street. Outside of the home, police said they found potential evidence from the break-in. One suspect surrendered without incident.

Investigators said that's when a dog charged out of the home toward the police K-9 and his partner. An officer fired a shot and killed the dog.

Authorities said the second suspect initially refused to come outside. However, he surrendered after the special response team and a negotiator were called in.

“I hope it doesn’t happen again," Kolodzinski said.