Roseville city councilman resigns from position amid charges regarding drug offenses

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville City Councilman Charles Frontera has suddenly resigned from his position.

Frontera is facing drug charges stemming from a raid at his home by Michigan State Police. He is charged with possession of less than 25 grams of crack cocaine and maintaining a drug house.

The Roseville city manager says the city council must fill this position within 30 days. They will take applications from Roseville registered voters who have lived there for at least 2 years.

This appointment will be to November of this year when there will be an open election to fill this seat to November of 2023.

This is mostly a civic-duty position, minimal pay and no medical or health care benefits.