ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Family members have identified a Roseville husband and wife found dead inside their home Sunday, and police have taken the couple's son into custody in connection with their deaths.

Robert and Suzette Giamportone were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home on Bluehill Street early Sunday. Police say officers were called to the neighborhood around 5 a.m. for reports of a man causing a disturbance in the street.

A 31-year-old man was detained. Officers then discovered a damaged door at the home and the man's parents dead inside.

The 31-year-old suspect, the couple's son, remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail. Charges are pending.

I spoke today with the sister of 62-year-old Suzette Giamportone. She told me the family is shocked and heartbroken about what took place. She did not want to speak on camera but said the family is devastated and is asking for privacy as they grieve.

The sister told me the suspect was battling mental health issues and was not taking his medication. She said his parents were trying to get him back on his feet and stabilized.

I also spoke with the suspect's ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a child. She told me that before the deaths, his mother had told her that he had "good days and bad days but was no longer his normal self."

Friends of the suspect told me they spoke with him just hours beforehand. They said he was acting manic and paranoid and had been displaying erratic behavior in the days leading up to the shooting.

Neighbors say the deaths have shaken the community.

"This is I think devastating to the whole neighborhood," said Harold Holloway, who lives across the street.

Holloway said his neighbors Suzette and Robert were great people.

"It's just very difficult," Holloway said.

"He just was a nice guy. I talked to him just a couple of days before this happened and he was just a joy to talk to," Holloway said.

Police say the investigation remains active and ask anyone with information to call them.

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