Roseville family disgusted after Peeping Tom caught on video multiple times

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Roseville family is disturbed after a Peeping Tom made multiple stops to their residence near Hayes and Eleven Mile roads, looking directly into the windows of their two young daughters' rooms.

The family says they've caught this individual on their Ring doorbell camera multiple times in just the last week. The latest instance happening the night before Halloween on Oct. 30, right before thousands of young children roam the streets of Roseville.

Levee Taylor

“It's Halloween night and there’s children roaming everywhere," father of the two young girls and resident of the home Levee Taylor said. “It’s a very repulsive feeling, terrifying feeling."

Taylor says he now monitors his Ring doorbell constantly, wanting to protect his 6-year-old and 14-year-old daughters. Mom Jasmin Sylvester says they wouldn’t have known this was even happening if it wasn’t for their cameras sensing motion outside their door and quickly recording the man in the act.

The fact that the individual keeps coming back during all hours of the night has this family seriously concerned.

Levee Taylor

“Was he trying to take one of them or what was he trying to do? What were your intentions? Were you just a peeper or were you going to do something more," Sylvester said.

As Taylor was monitoring his cameras Monday, he noticed the suspect approaching once again. Taylor ran outside and confronted the man, who allegedly said he was vising a neighbor, then jumped a fence and got away, leaving his vehicle parked outside the family's home.

According to the family, that vehicle has now been taken in by police for evidence and police have been paroling the home overnight to help keep the family safe.

Levee Taylor

“I really just want him caught — that’s it," Sylvester said. "I don’t want anyone else to go through this.”

The parents say their oldest daughter has expressed fear sleeping inside the home since this all began. They want this Peeping Tom caught and to not set foot in their otherwise safe and calm neighborhood ever again.

The family has filed a police report and the Roseville Police Department says they are investigating and add that they're taking this case very seriously.