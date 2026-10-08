Royal Oak Halloween Home Tour brings the community together with a free, spooky decorated home showcase

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Royal Oak is celebrating Halloween season with a free, self-guided neighborhood tradition that has grown every year since it began.

The Royal Oak Halloween Home Tour features a homemade map shared with the community that highlights homes with elaborate, creative Halloween displays. Visitors can explore the tour by bike, car, or on foot.

"People put so much time and effort into these things and they want people to see it," Kathleen Spangler, creator of the Royal Oak Halloween Home Tour, said.

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Royal Oak Halloween Home Tour showcases dozens of decorated homes for free

Spangler started the tour six years ago, inspired by her daughter's love of Halloween.

"I don't think there's anything better than hearing pure joy come from a child," Spangler said.

She estimates about 60 homes will be featured on the map this year. Any homeowner can submit to be included, and there are no requirements for participation.

"Everyone knows how expensive things can be and this is just a free community event," Spangler said.

The tour has grown year over year, and Spangler actively scouts homes worthy of a spot on the map.

"And then yes, there are some houses I just drive by and I'm like this needs to be on the map!" Spangler said. "There is no grade, we're just happy to have you on there."

Bob and Jan Livingston are among the homeowners featured on the tour. The couple has spent decades handcrafting their Halloween decorations and says the holiday defines their home's identity in the neighborhood.

"Halloween is our thing. Our house in the neighborhood is called the Halloween house," Jan Livingston said.

Among their handmade highlights is a front-yard graveyard where they playfully personalize gravestones for guests — and family members. Their own son is among those included.

"I found out he never did his homework so that's why he's there," the Livingstons said.

The couple, who describe themselves as partners in everything they do, hopes visitors will take in the full tour across Royal Oak's decorated homes.

"To bring joy is a gift that keeps giving," the Livingstons said.

Spangler said the sounds of neighborhood children reacting to the displays are what keeps the tradition going.

"I can hear their little voices out here like look at that spider! Oh, that's scary!" Spangler said.

To find the tour, follow this link.

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