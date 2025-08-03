Royal Oak man charged after allegedly killing maintenance worker at apartment complex

A Royal Oak man has been charged with homicide after police say he shot and killed a maintenance worker at an apartment complex earlier this week.

The alleged shooting happened around noon on Thursday (July 31), at Devon Park apartments in the 3800 block of Crooks Road.

Police arrived at the scene, and the suspect, 32-year-old Nathaniel Joshua-Olson Rockwell, complied with police and was quickly taken into custody. They found the victim 100 feet away from the suspect, and that victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that Rockwell was arguing with another tenant when he ran to his car and got a handgun. The tenant ran away, but Rockwell shifted his focus to a maintenance worker, who was near the altercation but was not directly involved.

Authorities say that that victim — 65-year-old Gregory Hill, a Southfield resident — was working at the time of the incident.

Rockwell, who had no prior criminial record, appeared in court today and was charged with the following:



One count of Homicide — First Degree Murder

Three counts of Felony Firearm

Two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon

If convicted, Rockwell faces life in prison. He's due back in court in a little over a week.

"This was a senseless act of horrific violence," said Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Thankfully, due to the swift actions of our officers, the suspect was apprehended quickly before he could harm anyone else."