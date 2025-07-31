Victim dead, suspect arrested in targeted shooting at Royal Oak apartment complex

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Royal Oak on Thursday afternoon.

According to Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore, officers were dispatched to the apartment complex off of Crooks Rd. between 13 Mile and Normandy around 12 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Moore said that officers arrived quickly and discovered one victim. They began lifesaving measures, but the victim died from their injuries.

Police officers quickly took the suspect into custody, Moore said.

According to the police chief, it started as an altercation between two people in the parking lot, before the suspect pulled out the gun and started shooting. Moore said they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

"Our response time was extremely quick and he wasn’t able to get very far," Moore said.

Several shots were fired, according to police, and the alleged shooter had a relationship with the suspect.

