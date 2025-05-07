Royal Oak seeks public feedback on new parking meters as current system set to expire

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Royal Oak is asking for public feedback on potential new parking meters as the city prepares to replace its current system by the end of the year.

Residents, visitors and business owners have long complained about the existing parking meters in downtown Royal Oak, describing them as difficult to use and confusing.

"I don't love it. It's inconvenient," Sheri Halfacer of Hazel Park said. "It makes it hard for anyone to come down here and enjoy themselves."

The current parking meter system will end on Dec. 31 and the city is looking to partner with a new vendor in 2026.

City Commissioner Rebecca Cheezum said the city is actively seeking input from the community.

"We are looking for members of the public, so residents of Royal Oak, visitors to Royal Oak, business owners in Royal Oak to come and try out the three potential vendors to see what they think about the equipment," Cheezum said. "We want a system that is usable, easy, convenient and accessible for everyone."

Jolie Sherman The city of Royal Oak is considering installing one of these parking meters and are currently deciding between these three vendors: Flowbird, Macay Meters, and Blinkay Premium Parking.

On Wednesday, the city hosted two Community Parking Open Houses, one in the morning at the Royal Oak Senior Community Center on Marais Avenue and another in the evening at the Royal Oak Farmer's Market.

"We would spend more time in Royal Oak if it was easier to park there," Maryann Weingarden of Royal Oak said.

Local business owners are also eager for the change. Bob Morton, co-owner of Lily's Seafood on Washington Street, said his staff frequently has to help customers struggling with the current meters.

"If not every day, but every other day, someone from our staff or surrounding businesses try to come out and try to help somebody standing at the meter for 10 or 15 minutes," Morton said.

Morton, whose restaurant is located near back-in-only parking spaces — another challenge for visitors — doesn't want parking issues to deter people from visiting the city.

"That's why we're excited to see what could be coming down the pike as these meters are replaced," Morton said.

