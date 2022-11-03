Run of the Dead, UniverSoul Circus and comedy shows happening this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a 5K and 10K run and walk to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Southwest Detroit, and the UniverSoul Circus returns.

Katt Williams and Tracy Morgan perform comedy shows, and Chaka Khan will be in the city.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the D this weekend:

Chaka Khan



Friday 8 p.m.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

Music icon Chaka Khan will be performing at Music Hall. A limited amount of tickets were left for this event at last check.

Katt Williams: 2023 And Me Tour



Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

Comedian and actor Katt Williams is returning to Detroit with back-to-back shows Friday and Saturday at Fox Theatre. Organizers say the second show was scheduled "due to popular demand." Both shows had limited tickets left going into the weekend.

Run of the Dead 5K/10K run/walk



Saturday 7 a.m. to noon

Patton Park Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street in Detroit

In honor of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the Southwest Detroit Business Association is hosting its annual Run of the Dead 5K and 10K run and walk. The event celebrates Día de los Muertos, a Mexican holiday where loved ones who have died are remembered. The route will take participants through two historic cemeteries. An ofrenda, or alter, will also be created and displayed during the event, and the organizers are encouraging community members to bring photos of their ancestors that can be added to the ofrenda. The event is raising money for the Center of Music & Performing Arts Southwest.

STAHLS' Power Play for Heroes hockey game



Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

St. Clair Shores Civic Ice Arena at 20000 Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores

The sixth annual Detroit Red Wings alumni vs. Team STAHLS’ charity hockey game is taking place this weekend. Four-time Stanley Cup Champion Darren McCarty is among the Red Wings alum playing, and our 7 Action Sports Director Brad Galli will suit up with Team Stahls'. All proceeds from the event will benefit Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, which will pair Michigan veterans with trained service dogs. Fans will be able to take photos with the Ted Lindsay trophy, buy Red Wings memorabilia, participate in raffles and enjoy food and drinks.

Tracy Morgan: No Disrespect



Saturday 8 p.m.

Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts at 350 Madison Street in Detroit

Tracy Morgan will perform his "No Disrespect" comedy show at Music Hall in Detroit Saturday night. Tickets for this event are being sold quickly.

UniverSoul Circus



Nov. 4 through Dec. 4

Across from The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater at 2600 Atwater Street in Detroit

UniverSoul Circus is returning to Detroit for a month full of performances. The jaw-dropping show features world-class performers from across the world with music from several genres. Organizers say this show, which is in its 29th year, provides entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

Ypsilanti Bourbon Fest



Saturday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ypsilanti Freighthouse at 100 Market Place in Ypsilanti

The first Ypsilanti Bourbon Festival will feature more than 100 whiskeys, store picks and VIP section. There will also be non-bourbon options like beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. The event has two sessions. Attendees can enjoy food trucks, live music, vendors and more.

Related: Red Wings alumni playing in Stahls' Power Play for Heroes charity game Friday at St. Clair Shores

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.