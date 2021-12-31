Rush on COVID testing in metro Detroit leaves people waiting for hours

DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're between Christmas and New Year's and cases of COVID-19 are on the rise and that has people rushing to area testing sites and urgent care clinics for a test.

"I've been sick the last few days," said Sylvester Davis as he talked about feeling like he had a fever and that his eye sockets were hurting.

Davis is feeling better now but he wants to know if he has COVID and it took his wife making phone calls since Sunday to get an appointment.

Their COVID concern comes as the positivity rate at one Detroit testing site was as high as 30-percent, according to the City of Detroit's Acting Medical Director.

