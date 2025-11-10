Rx Kids program expands to Wayne County, offering cash support to new moms

(WXYZ) — A program that provides direct cash payments to pregnant women and new parents is expanding to six Wayne County communities, offering financial relief during one of life's most expensive periods.

The Rx Kids program, founded by pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna in Flint, provides $1,500 to eligible mothers during pregnancy and $500 each month for the first six months of their baby's life — no strings attached.

"It is the most expensive time in the life course. Mom's income drops, expenses rise. There's not a lot of support in this window, so Rx Kids is just helping in this really brief window," Hanna said.

For first-time mom Nyah Phillips, this summer brought both joy and uncertainty when she discovered her pregnancy while facing job loss.

"For things outside of my control, I end up losing my job and I couldn't pay rent or anything for almost the whole summer and the summer is also when I found out when I was pregnant," Phillips said.

The program helps cover essentials like food, diapers and childcare during a critical period for families.

Desarae Embry, who is pregnant with her third baby, said the expansion means peace of mind for her family.

"That's gonna be a lot different for me to have that extra support for the recurring expenses that comes with having another baby," Embry said.

"It takes away that extra pressure of thinking about what if this happens, what if that happens? I don't have to worry," she said.

The Rx Kids program received a significant financial boost from state lawmakers, who approved $250 million in the 2025-2026 state budget to increase funds for Michigan moms and babies in need.

"We ensure that mamas can get the prenatal care. They can get the care that they need. They have adequate nutrition and that leads to healthier babies," Hanna said.

The Wayne County expansion includes River Rouge, Hamtramck, Highland Park, Inkster, Melvindale and Dearborn, helping hundreds more families start strong.

"It's genuinely for the betterment of moms and their babies," Embry said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.


